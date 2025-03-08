Menu

World

China imposes retaliatory tariffs on Canadian farm and food products

By Simina Mistreanu The Associated Press
Posted March 8, 2025 8:39 am
Click to play video: 'Understanding the impacts of Canada’s tariff on China-made EV’s'
Understanding the impacts of Canada’s tariff on China-made EV’s
WATCH: Understanding the impacts of Canada's tariff on China-made EV's – Aug 28, 2024
China on Saturday announced retaliatory tariffs on some Canadian farm and food imports, after Canada imposed duties in October on Chinese-made electric vehicles and steel and aluminum products.

The new duties become effective March 20, according to a statement by the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council. Additional 100% tariffs will be imposed on Canadian rapeseed oil, oil cakes and peas, and additional 25% tariffs will apply to pork and aquatic products.

The tariffs add to global trade tensions already high, with rounds of tariff announcements by the United States, China, Canada and Mexico.

The duties come in retaliation for Ottawa imposing tariffs against Chinese imports in October, including a 100% surtax on all Chinese-made EVs and 25% on steel and aluminum imports.

“Despite China’s repeated opposition and dissuasion, Canada has taken unilateral restrictive measures on electric vehicles, steel, aluminum and other products imported from China without investigation, undermining China-Canada economic and trade relations,” read the statement by the customs authorities.

The decision to impose retaliatory duties comes after an “anti-discrimination probe, which found out that Canada’s restrictive measures against some Chinese products have disrupted normal trade order and harmed the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises,” it added.

Canada announced tariffs on Chinese goods last August following similar duties being imposed by the U.S. and the European Union against Chinese-made EVs and other products. The Western governments say China’s subsidies give its industry an unfair advantage.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

