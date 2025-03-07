Saskatchewan fire crews stepping in as ambulance shortage in province continues

See more sharing options

High call volumes and a shortage of paramedics are making for difficult situations when it comes to fast ambulance services in Saskatchewan.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority tells Global News that 911 calls in the province have increased 40 per cent since 2017.

It says in 2024, 38,000 calls were made in Regina, equaling roughly 100 calls a day, and those numbers are higher in Saskatoon.

Through a mutual aid agreement in Regina, fire crews are responding to ambulance calls when an ambulance can’t immediately respond.

Katherine Ludwig has the details in the video above.