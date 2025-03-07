Pamela Bach, David Hasselhoff’s ex-wife and ‘Baywatch’ star, dead at 62

Send this page to someone via email

Pamela Bach, an actor and the ex-wife of Baywatch star David Hasselhoff, has died at 62.

She was found dead in her Los Angeles home on Wednesday, March 5. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner found she died by suicide.

According to TMZ, who first reported the news, her family went to her home after not hearing from her, and found her dead Wednesday evening.

Also known as Pamela Hasselhoff, Bach appeared on The Young and the Restless and met her future husband on the set of his series, Knight Rider. She also appeared on several episodes of Baywatch.

Bach and Hasselhoff were married in December 1989, and had two daughters, Taylor and Hayley.

Hasselhoff filed for divorce in January 2006 and the former couple had a contentious split, with Bach accusing him of domestic abuse. A video of Hasselhoff drunkenly eating a hamburger led to him temporarily losing visitation privileges with his daughters, but they were restored after two weeks. The actor acknowledged the video, shot by one of his daughters, showed him during an alcohol relapse but he denied abuse allegations at the time.

In a statement to People, Hasselhoff said: “Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Learn more about how to help someone in crisis.