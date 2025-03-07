Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Pamela Bach, David Hasselhoff’s ex-wife and ‘Baywatch’ star, dead at 62

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted March 7, 2025 2:13 pm
1 min read
Pamela Bach, former wife of actor David Hasselhoff, speaks to the media outside the courthouse in Los Angeles Tuesday June 19, 2007. View image in full screen
FILE - Pamela Bach, former wife of actor David Hasselhoff, speaks to the media outside the courthouse in Los Angeles Tuesday June 19, 2007. Nick Ut / The Associated Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Pamela Bach, an actor and the ex-wife of Baywatch star David Hasselhoff, has died at 62.

She was found dead in her Los Angeles home on Wednesday, March 5. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner found she died by suicide.

According to TMZ, who first reported the news, her family went to her home after not hearing from her, and found her dead Wednesday evening.

Also known as Pamela Hasselhoff, Bach appeared on The Young and the Restless and met her future husband on the set of his series, Knight Rider. She also appeared on several episodes of Baywatch.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Bach and Hasselhoff were married in December 1989, and had two daughters, Taylor and Hayley.

Hasselhoff filed for divorce in January 2006 and the former couple had a contentious split, with Bach accusing him of domestic abuse. A video of Hasselhoff drunkenly eating a hamburger led to him temporarily losing visitation privileges with his daughters, but they were restored after two weeks. The actor acknowledged the video, shot by one of his daughters, showed him during an alcohol relapse but he denied abuse allegations at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement to People, Hasselhoff said: “Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff.

Trending Now

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Learn more about how to help someone in crisis.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices