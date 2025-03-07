Could B.C. lose skilled workers to cheaper provinces if labour barriers drop?

Send this page to someone via email

Some labour groups in British Columbia are warning that a move to drop interprovincial barriers to job certification could end up worsening current staff shortages.

Amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats, the country’s premiers have agreed to fast-track a process to ensure professionals with credentials in one jurisdiction like nurses, paramedics and teachers can work “anywhere” in Canada.

4:25 Removing interprovincial trade barriers

But every province in Canada is currently facing a labour crunch in several key sectors, and some unions representing those workers say lowering barriers could lead to an exodus of skilled professionals seeking a cheaper cost of living.

Story continues below advertisement

“I know that there have been paramedics that have come from other provinces, have taken a job here, and then have also moved back because of the cost of living,” Ambulance Paramedics of BC spokesperson Ian Taint said.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“And they’re able to, quite frankly, have a better life and afford to buy a home or even a much nicer home for a lot less in other provinces.”

While B.C.’s population continues to grow, the trend has been driven largely by international immigration.

5:23 Building momentum toward breaking down interprovincial trade barriers

The province’s budget revealed that in the first nine months of 2024, B.C. actually lost a net 5,030 residents to other provinces — particularly to our neighbours on the other side of the Rockies.

“The province continued to experience an outflow of interprovincial migrants over the past five quarters, largely due to migration to Alberta,” the budget states.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation Minister Diana Gibson said B.C. remains committed to dropping interprovincial trade barriers as a key strategy to energize the economy.

But she conceded that the province faces cost of living challenges, something she said the government remains focused on in its quest to recruit and retain teachers and healthcare workers.

She said the province has been leading Canada in recruiting nurses, suggesting “we are doing something right.”

“Cost of living is high everywhere in the country and we know the housing crisis is a national crisis, but British Columbia has really been working to tackle the housing affordability piece of our cost of living while we ensure we are offering services like child care and education,” Gibson said.

“We’ve just been seeing that is starting to make a difference on vacancy rates and on rental rates, so we are going in the right direction on affordability.”

B.C. is expected to introduce legislation reducing interprovincial trade and labour barriers in the coming days.

The premiers’ agreement committed to coming up with plans for Canada-wide credential recognition by June 1.