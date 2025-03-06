Menu

Keeseekoowenin man dead two days after being attacked by 5 dogs

By The Staff Global News
Posted March 6, 2025 5:03 pm
A 56-year-old man is dead days after being mauled by five dogs on the Keeseekoowenin Ojibway First Nation. View image in full screen
A 56-year-old man mauled by five dogs on the Keeseekoowenin Ojibway First Nation has died days after being discharged from hospital, the RCMP said.

On Feb. 21, Yellowhead RCMP and EMS were dispatched to a yard in the community where they found a man being mauled while face down and motionless in the snow.

A paramedic was unable to exit their vehicle due to a concern for their safety but made multiple attempts to distract the dogs with an air horn and siren.

An RCMP officer got out of his vehicle to yell at the dogs, which caused them to “become aggressive towards the officer.”

Police say two dogs were shot and the other three ran to the backyard of the home. The dead dogs are being examined.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital in Brandon, then transferred to Winnipeg.

According to police he was “released into the care of family” but died two days later in a Winnipeg hotel.

The investigation into possible charges against the dog owners is ongoing. It’s unclear what happened to the other three dogs involved.

Keeseekoowenin is 275 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

