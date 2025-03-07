Canadian musician J.P. Cormier won’t tour in U.S. until Trump’s tariffs end

Send this page to someone via email

J.P. Cormier, the award-winning musician from Nova Scotia, has made the decision to cut ties with the United States, saying he will no longer be touring the country for as long as President Donald Trump’s tariff threats stay alive.

Cormier, who has family south of the border and has been traveling to the U.S. for over 40 years, said his decision comes from what he describes as an “ongoing attack on Canada’s economic well-being.”

Cormier emphasized the importance of national solidarity in the face of these challenges.

“I’m going to conduct myself at this point in time as a Canadian and nothing else,” Cormier said. “And that’s the only way we’re going to survive this if it gets worse. Even more importantly, we must band together as a nation,” he told Global.

Cormier expressed that he used to be a fan of Trump during his first term in office, believing Trump would encourage career politicians to work more for the people.

However, Cormier now feels the tariff threats posed during Trump’s presidency could negatively impacted Canada’s economic interests.

The U.S. says they will impose a 25% tariff on Canadian steel and aluminum, further straining the economic relationship between the two countries.

“I have to stand up for my country the same way that they would stand up for theirs,” Cormier said. “That’s what we do.”

He also pointed to the long-standing history of cooperation between Canada and the U.S., noting the collaborative efforts made by Canadians in past wars and conflicts.

“There’s 40 million of us. And we’re all feeling that right now,” he added, referring to the impact of the tariffs on Canadians. “I’m sorry if they’re offended, but I have to stand up for my country.”

Cormier believes Canadians need to come together during this time of hardship and look out for one another. “We have to look after each other. And this is the way to do it — show complete solidarity,” he said. “And if that means putting part of your career on hold, then that’s what you should do as a Canadian.”

Despite the personal and professional toll this could have on the musician, Cormier remains hopeful for the future and determined to continue his music career.

While disheartened by the current state of affairs, Cormier’s message to everyone remains strong, “we grow our own food. We make our own liquor. Who cares? Let’s just gang up and be together.”