B.C. jolted by 3rd earthquake in 2 weeks, this time near Victoria

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 5, 2025 8:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Do B.C.’s 3 recent earthquakes mean the big one is coming?'
Do B.C.’s 3 recent earthquakes mean the big one is coming?
RELATED: Three earthquakes that were felt by people across British Columbia's southwest coast in the past couple weeks have some wondering if it's a signal that the "big one" is coming. However experts say while it's good to be prepared, the recent quakes don't point to any larger trends.
Another earthquake has shaken Victoria, becoming at least the third felt in British Columbia’s capital in less than two weeks.

Earthquakes Canada says the magnitude 3.9 earthquake occurred about 58 kilometres south of Victoria, at 4:18 p.m. on Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Early morning earthquake shakes B.C. South Coast'
Early morning earthquake shakes B.C. South Coast

It says the quake was 42 kilometres deep and was centred near the end of the Olympic Peninsula in Washington state.

The agency says the tremor was “lightly felt” in Victoria and there are no reports of damage.

It’s the latest in a series of earthquakes for the south coast, including a 4.7 magnitude tremor on Feb. 21 that was widely felt in major population centres including Victoria and Vancouver.

On Monday, a magnitude 4.1 earthquake woke up some residents of Victoria early in the morning.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

