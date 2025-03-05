Menu

Sports

Branded Fighting Championships brings high-stakes action to Lethbridge

By Nakoda Thunderchief Global News
Posted March 5, 2025 8:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Branded Fighting Championship IV'
Branded Fighting Championships is set to take over the Val Matteotti Gymnasium at Lethbridge Polytechnic, bringing the city’s best MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing talent to the cage.

Organizer Brad Wall says fans can expect tough matchups, with many fights likely going deep into the later rounds.

The main event features Logan Olson, son of Junior Olson, while the co-main event marks the return of Luke Ballancourt after a two-year break from competition. Wall also highlights the rising stars on the card, calling this event a stepping stone for future champions.

Fighters have been pushing through gruelling training camps, fine-tuning their skills and cutting weight for this moment.

One competitor says he’s feeling “angry and mean” and ready to go, emphasizing the mental and physical preparation needed to step into the cage.

With intense back-and-forth battles expected, Branded Fighting Championships promises an electric atmosphere for fight fans.

