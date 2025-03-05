Quesnel mayor wins lawsuit against city about controversial book

Send this page to someone via email

Quesnel, B.C.’s mayor has won a lawsuit against the city after taking a controversial book to a regional district meeting.

Last April, Mayor Ron Paull and his wife allegedly shared a book, which critics say downplays the history of residential schools.

Paull denies he was trying to distribute the book.

He said council was acting unfairly, not giving him proper notice and ruled on an unclear motion that resulted in his being censured and removed from various committees.

On Monday, B.C.’s Supreme Court ruled in favour of Paull, saying the city’s resolutions against him should be quashed.