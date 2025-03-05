Menu

Politics

Quesnel mayor wins lawsuit against city about controversial book

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 5, 2025 4:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quesnel Mayor Ron Paull wins lawsuits against city'
Quesnel Mayor Ron Paull wins lawsuits against city
The mayor of Quesnel has won a lawsuit against the city after taking a controversial book to a regional district meeting. Last April, Ron Paull and his wife allegedly shared a book that critics say downplays the history of residential schools. Paull denies he was trying to distribute the book.
Quesnel, B.C.’s mayor has won a lawsuit against the city after taking a controversial book to a regional district meeting.

Last April, Mayor Ron Paull and his wife allegedly shared a book, which critics say downplays the history of residential schools.

Paull denies he was trying to distribute the book.

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He said council was acting unfairly, not giving him proper notice and ruled on an unclear motion that resulted in his being censured and removed from various committees.

On Monday, B.C.’s Supreme Court ruled in favour of Paull, saying the city’s resolutions against him should be quashed.

Click to play video: 'Council slams B.C. mayor’s wife for distributing controversial book on residential schools'
Council slams B.C. mayor’s wife for distributing controversial book on residential schools
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

