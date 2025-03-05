Menu

Crime

Manitoba man handed 11 more charges in fraud totalling $700K, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 5, 2025 1:58 pm
Tracking and investigating scams in Manitoba
RELATED: "The most common thing we see are cryptocurrency scams." Clay Young speaks with Manitoba Financial Services investigator Tyler Ritchie, who explains how scams in the province end up on his radar. – Mar 12, 2024
Financial crime investigators with the Manitoba RCMP say a man already facing nine counts of fraud is now looking at 11 additional charges after more victims have come forward.

Police said they arrested and charged the 50-year-old suspect on Monday with 11 counts of fraud over $5,000, contributing to a total financial loss of $700,000 from 20 victims.

The accused has been under investigation since 2023, RCMP said, after multiple complaints involving his pool-building company. In each case, he’s alleged to have received payment from customers in Canada and the United States who never received any products.

Any additional victims are asked to contact their local RCMP detachment to submit an initial report.

The cyber and financial crime unit continues to investigate.

Protecting Canadians and tracking 20 years of evolving fraud
