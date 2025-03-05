Manitoba man handed 11 more charges in fraud totalling $700K, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Financial crime investigators with the Manitoba RCMP say a man already facing nine counts of fraud is now looking at 11 additional charges after more victims have come forward.

Police said they arrested and charged the 50-year-old suspect on Monday with 11 counts of fraud over $5,000, contributing to a total financial loss of $700,000 from 20 victims.

The accused has been under investigation since 2023, RCMP said, after multiple complaints involving his pool-building company. In each case, he’s alleged to have received payment from customers in Canada and the United States who never received any products.

Any additional victims are asked to contact their local RCMP detachment to submit an initial report.

The cyber and financial crime unit continues to investigate.