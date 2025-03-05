Menu

Crime

Uniformed Vancouver police officer randomly attacked in Downtown Eastside

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 5, 2025 2:45 pm
1 min read
Vancouver police officer slashed with knife in Downtown Eastside
A Vancouver police officer has been seriously injured in a random attack in the Downtown Eastside Tuesday night.
A Vancouver police officer was seriously injured in a random attack on the Downtown Eastside on Tuesday night.

The incident happened near Main and Hastings Streets just after 7 p.m.

“This is another example of the unpredictable nature of police work and the dangers VPD officers face every day while working to keep Vancouver safe,” Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver Police Department said.

Vancouver Police chief Adam Palmer said two uniformed police officers were walking the beat in the area when a person randomly attacked one of the officers with an “edged weapon.”

Palmer said the officer was rushed to hospital and treated for his injuries. He has since been released and is recovering at home.

He added that the suspect was arrested and has a history of violence.

“Random senseless violence is intolerable and certain people need to be incarcerated — full stop,” Palmer said on X.
Solaris Onatta Running Dey, 29, has been charged with aggravated assault of a police officer and assault of a peace officer with a weapon.

Dey remains in custody until his next court appearance.

