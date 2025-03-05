Menu

Canada

Greater Toronto home sales down as mortgage costs, trade war weigh on buyers: board

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 5, 2025 6:46 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bank of Canada Cuts Interest Rate Ahead of U.S. Tariff Deadline'
Bank of Canada Cuts Interest Rate Ahead of U.S. Tariff Deadline
RELATED: The Bank of Canada has announced its first-interest rate decision of the year, cutting the key rate to 3%, ahead of President Donald Trump's tariff deadline. Real estate expert Samantha Villiard from RE/MAX breaks down how this decision will impact Canada’s housing market – Jan 30, 2025
Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area fell by more than one-quarter in February compared with a year ago despite buyers maintaining “substantial” negotiating power.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says 4,037 homes were sold last month, down 27.4 per cent compared with 5,562 in February 2024. Sales were down 28.5 per cent from January on a seasonally adjusted basis.

The average selling price declined 2.2 per cent compared with a year earlier to $1,084,547, as the composite benchmark price, meant to represent the typical home, was down 1.8 per cent year-over-year.

Meanwhile, 12,066 properties were newly listed in the GTA last month, up 5.4 per cent compared with last year, as total inventory in the region soared 76 per cent to 19,536.

The board says an anticipated decline in borrowing costs in the coming months should improve affordability, as some buyers remain concerned over the current monthly payments on a typical property.

Story continues below advertisement

TRREB chief market analyst Jason Mercer says macroeconomic factors such as Canada’s imperiled trade relationship with the U.S. are also spooking would-be buyers who are taking “a wait-and-see attitude towards buying a home.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

