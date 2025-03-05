Coffee shop in Quebec replies to Trump tariffs with its Canadiano

One coffee shop in Quebec has responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on Tuesday in its own unique way.
At Coco & Bean cafe, a Montreal-area coffee shop, a popular menu item is being given a new name.
Get breaking National news
“We’re proud Canadians and we wanted to bring some heritage to our drink, the Americano, so we simply changed the name to a Canadiano,” said cafe manager Shauna Cordner.
The shop says switching the name of their beverage is a quiet and playful way of asserting national identity.
It’s also sparking a conversation, amid the first day of a trade war with Canada’s southern neighbours.
For the full story, watch the video above.
- ‘Retaliatory pipelines’: Push to export crude away from U.S. intensifies amid tariffs
- Trump may meet Canada, Mexico ‘in the middle’ on tariffs Wednesday: Lutnick
- Can potash be a trade war weapon for Trump tariffs? Experts urge caution
- Read the transcript of Justin Trudeau’s response to Trump’s tariffs
Comments