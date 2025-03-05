SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Coffee shop in Quebec replies to Trump tariffs with its Canadiano

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted March 5, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Americano Non Grata: Montreal cafe replies to the Trump tariffs with a new coffee: The Canadiano'
Americano Non Grata: Montreal cafe replies to the Trump tariffs with a new coffee: The Canadiano
Some Montrealers are feeling upset, worried, or anxious about what the tariffs may mean for them. There is also a search for ways to respond that will reflect pride and attachment to Canada. Felicia Parrillo visited a Montreal coffeeshop that took Americanos off the menu.
One coffee shop in Quebec has responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on Tuesday in its own unique way.

At Coco & Bean cafe, a Montreal-area coffee shop, a popular menu item is being given a new name.

“We’re proud Canadians and we wanted to bring some heritage to our drink, the Americano, so we simply changed the name to a Canadiano,” said cafe manager Shauna Cordner.

The shop says switching the name of their beverage is a quiet and playful way of asserting national identity.

It’s also sparking a conversation, amid the first day of a trade war with Canada’s southern neighbours.

For the full story, watch the video above.

