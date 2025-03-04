Saskatchewan premier Moe faces calls to hit back as punishing U.S. tariffs kick in

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is facing calls from within his province and from a fellow premier to hit back on punishing U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters Tuesday Moe should consider no longer selling potash, uranium and oil to the United States and instead find different markets.

“I consider Scott Moe a good friend of mine … and I’ve talked to him. We need to make sure America feels the pain,” Ford said.

“Without potash down there, (the United States) doesn’t have a farming system. When it comes to uranium, they’re using that to enrich their uranium down in the U.S. for their nuclear energy.

“Everyone wants (Moe’s) uranium, but ship it out to other places.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has hit Canada with tariffs of 25 per cent on all goods, with a lower 10 per cent levy on energy.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is fighting back by slapping the United States with 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on $30 billion worth of American products, and will expand them to cover another $125 billion in 21 days.

In Regina, Saskatchewan Opposition NDP Leader Carla Beck told reporters Moe should pull American liquor from stores.

“Today is a hard day and it’s one that we hoped wouldn’t come. But now that it’s here, we must act,” she said.

“The families and businesses right across this province are scared right now. They deserve to know that their government and their leaders have their back and that they’re doing everything possible to support them.”

Moe’s office didn’t immediately comment on the measures, but he has previously pushed back on the idea of restricting Canadian energy to the United States.

He has said any embargo that would cut off energy to the U.S. is not on the table and that Canada’s countermeasures should not disproportionately hurt provinces.

Saskatchewan exported $26 billion of goods to the U.S. in 2023, with potash and oil among its major exports. Agriculture products represent about 22 per cent of the province’s total exports to the country.

Moe has said tariffs would result in job losses in both countries. He has also said Canadians would lose if they become mired in a trade war with the United States.