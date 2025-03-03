Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect, 14, faces murder charge in Manitoba stabbing

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 3, 2025 3:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba service providers address how to tackle youth crime, violence'
Manitoba service providers address how to tackle youth crime, violence
RELATED: Manitoba service providers address how to tackle youth crime, violence – Jan 7, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 14-year-old boy is in custody facing a second-degree murder charge after an incident at Long Plain First Nation, Manitoba RCMP say.

Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) were first alerted to the incident on the evening of Feb. 24, when a 26-year-old man pulled up to the local detachment with serious injuries. He was given emergency treatment until he could be taken to hospital, where he later died.

RCMP say the death is being treated as a homicide, and said the victim was stabbed when dropping off a passenger at a home in the community. Police allege the man was sitting in his car when a suspect came out of the house, and an argument ensued, culminating in a stabbing.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The teen suspect was arrested by MFNPS officers the day of the incident, and charged with second-degree murder on Feb. 25.

Story continues below advertisement

MFNPS investigators, along with major crimes and forensic identification officers from the Manitoba RCMP, continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Polo Park stabbing reaction'
Polo Park stabbing reaction
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices