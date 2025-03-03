Suspect, 14, faces murder charge in Manitoba stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A 14-year-old boy is in custody facing a second-degree murder charge after an incident at Long Plain First Nation, Manitoba RCMP say.

Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) were first alerted to the incident on the evening of Feb. 24, when a 26-year-old man pulled up to the local detachment with serious injuries. He was given emergency treatment until he could be taken to hospital, where he later died.

RCMP say the death is being treated as a homicide, and said the victim was stabbed when dropping off a passenger at a home in the community. Police allege the man was sitting in his car when a suspect came out of the house, and an argument ensued, culminating in a stabbing.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The teen suspect was arrested by MFNPS officers the day of the incident, and charged with second-degree murder on Feb. 25.

Story continues below advertisement

MFNPS investigators, along with major crimes and forensic identification officers from the Manitoba RCMP, continue to investigate.