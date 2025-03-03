Warm Winnipeg weather to continue, but snow remains a wild card: climatologist

Send this page to someone via email

Things are warming up in Winnipeg and spring is on the horizon, but that doesn’t necessarily mean winter is over.

Climatologist David Phillips of Environment and Climate Change Canada told 680 CJOB’s The Start the mild end to February is expected to continue on into the beginning of March — but while predicting the temperature is one thing, precipitation is much harder to forecast, and there’s always potential for more snow in the cards.

“The precipitation is really showing wetter than normal in March, but drier in March, April, May, so I’m not sure how to interpret that,” he said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I think it’s one that you just have to accept what it’s going to be.”

Phillips cited spring 2022 as an example of the difficulties in predicting precipitation. That year’s dry winter was followed by the wettest spring on record.

Story continues below advertisement

The warm weather, though, looks like it isn’t going away any time soon. Phillips said all of the forecast models show a continual rise in temperature.

“February ended on a mild note and we see this week that temperatures could get more warm today, (and there are) more melting days than freezing days,” he said.

“It’s not a perfect forecast, but I think it’s one that should sit well with most people.”