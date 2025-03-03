Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Warm Winnipeg weather to continue, but snow remains a wild card: climatologist

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 3, 2025 12:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba spring flood outlook'
Manitoba spring flood outlook
RELATED: The province has released the latest spring flood outlook for Manitoba.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Things are warming up in Winnipeg and spring is on the horizon, but that doesn’t necessarily mean winter is over.

Climatologist David Phillips of Environment and Climate Change Canada told 680 CJOB’s The Start the mild end to February is expected to continue on into the beginning of March — but while predicting the temperature is one thing, precipitation is much harder to forecast, and there’s always potential for more snow in the cards.

“The precipitation is really showing wetter than normal in March, but drier in March, April, May, so I’m not sure how to interpret that,” he said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I think it’s one that you just have to accept what it’s going to be.”

Phillips cited spring 2022 as an example of the difficulties in predicting precipitation. That year’s dry winter was followed by the wettest spring on record.

Story continues below advertisement

The warm weather, though, looks like it isn’t going away any time soon. Phillips said all of the forecast models show a continual rise in temperature.

“February ended on a mild note and we see this week that temperatures could get more warm today, (and there are) more melting days than freezing days,” he said.

Trending Now

“It’s not a perfect forecast, but I think it’s one that should sit well with most people.”

Click to play video: 'Travel bloggers fall in love with Winnipeg—despite the cold'
Travel bloggers fall in love with Winnipeg—despite the cold
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices