Sports

Henrique, Perry help Oilers beat Hurricanes 3-1 to snap 5-game skid

By The Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 2, 2025 12:45 am
2 min read
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) celebrates a win over the Carolina Hurricanes with teammates during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 1, 2025. View image in full screen
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) celebrates a win over the Carolina Hurricanes with teammates during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 1, 2025. AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker
Adam Henrique and Corey Perry scored to help the Edmonton Oilers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 on Saturday night.

“A lot of stuff we talked about we put into play,” Henrique said after the win. “Playing desperate hockey start to finish — top to bottom through the lineup and in the net too.

“Everybody came to play. Everybody did a lot of the little things right tonight and it paid off.”

Evan Bouchard added an empty-netter and Calvin Pickard stopped 35 shots for the Oilers, who snapped a five-game losing streak and got their first win since Feb. 5.

“Tonight, we were able to keep the puck out of the net, with Picks making some big saves, especially in the third period, where — you know — you’ve got a fragile team,” Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said.

Sebastian Aho scored and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves for the slumping Hurricanes, who have lost six of their last eight.

The Oilers took a 1-0 lead on a short-handed goal by Henrique at 5:08 of the first period. Andersen stopped a shot from Mattias Janmark but the rebound bounced in off Henrique.

Perry made it 2-0 with 4:31 left in the second when he deposited a centring pass from Leon Draisaitl.

Aho’s power-play goal came 4:26 into the third period.

TAKEAWAYS

Oilers: Desperation mode served Edmonton well. The Oilers had lost four straight on the road after the league break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. It was their first win in Raleigh since Feb. 16, 2020. Draisaitl’s goal streak ended at seven games, but the assist extends his points streak to 11 games (nine goals, six assists).

Hurricanes: Carolina is not built to win because of its goaltending but Andersen is going to have to find another gear as the Hurricanes ramp up for the playoffs. Andersen has lost his past four starts.

KEY MOMENT

The Hurricanes had three power-play opportunities in the first period but couldn’t convert on any and gave up the short-handed goal to Henrique.

KEY STAT

The Hurricanes are just 3-for-25 on the power play over the past 10 games.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

Hurricanes: Host the Calgary Flames on Sunday.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

