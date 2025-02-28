Premier Danielle Smith talks about budget’s income tax cuts for Albertans

Send this page to someone via email

A day after her government released its budget, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has hit the road to sell its perks.

Alberta is projecting a $5.2-billion deficit, but is offering income tax cuts that will pull more than $1 billion from provincial coffers.

The tax break was first promised in the 2023 election, and could save individuals up to $750 per year.

Smith says that in the face of U.S. tariffs that could hurt taxpayers and businesses, now is the time to put that money back into the pockets of Albertans so they can afford more.

A new eight per cent tax bracket on the first $60,000 Albertans earn will mean savings on paycheques starting in July.

Critics, including the Opposition NDP, say the budget is irresponsible, and spending in key areas like health care and education don’t keep up with population growth and inflation.