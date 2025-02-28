SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Premier Danielle Smith talks about budget’s income tax cuts for Albertans

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 28, 2025 1:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta Budget: Tax breaks for Albertans, but higher property taxes for cities'
Alberta Budget: Tax breaks for Albertans, but higher property taxes for cities
RELATED VIDEO (From Feb. 27, 2025): The 2025 Alberta provincial budget includes a tax break for Albertans, expected to save taxpayers hundreds of dollars per year. But as Adam MacVicar reports, you may find yourself paying more elsewhere.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A day after her government released its budget, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has hit the road to sell its perks.

Alberta is projecting a $5.2-billion deficit, but is offering income tax cuts that will pull more than $1 billion from provincial coffers.

The tax break was first promised in the 2023 election, and could save individuals up to $750 per year.

Smith says that in the face of U.S. tariffs that could hurt taxpayers and businesses, now is the time to put that money back into the pockets of Albertans so they can afford more.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A new eight per cent tax bracket on the first $60,000 Albertans earn will mean savings on paycheques starting in July.

Critics, including the Opposition NDP, say the budget is irresponsible, and spending in key areas like health care and education don’t keep up with population growth and inflation.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Alberta projects first budget deficit since 2021'
Alberta projects first budget deficit since 2021
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices