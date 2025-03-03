Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Shaping Saskatchewan: Chris Getzlaf

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted March 3, 2025 5:56 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Shaping Saskatchewan: Chris Getzlaf'
Shaping Saskatchewan: Chris Getzlaf
Chris Getzlaf discusses his new role with the Regina Thunder coaching staff and reflects on his football career on the latest edition of Shaping Saskatchewan.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Throughout the years, Chris Getzlaf has demonstrated leadership skills both on the football field and off — skills which have translated to a role on the sidelines for the upcoming 2025 Canadian Junior Football League season.

It was announced at the start of the year that the former Saskatchewan Roughrider and two-time Grey Cup champion has joined the Regina Thunder coaching staff as an offensive consultant.

It’s a reunion for the Thunder and Getzlaf who played for the club from 2001 to 2004 before his playing days with the University of Regina Rams and eventually the Roughriders.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I was lucky enough to play in multiple levels where you did have veterans on those teams that you could look up to and that are mentors that can help mould your game,” said Getzlaf.

Born and raised in Regina, Getzlaf played two years with the Rams, graduating from the University of Regina with a double minor in finance marketing. Getzlaf couldn’t attend his graduation ceremony because he was off to his first Canadian Football League (CFL) training camp after getting drafted by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Story continues below advertisement

He went on to play 11 years in the CFL and spent nine-and-a-half of those seasons with the Roughriders.

Trending Now

In addition, Getzlaf spent the majority of his CFL career working as a financial advisor, which is now his full-time career under his company CG Wealth Management.

Over 20 years since his time with the Thunder, Getzlaf returns to the team with a wealth of football knowledge that he can pass onto the next generation of promising football stars.

“In this game, you have to be able to keep advancing and understanding playbooks and take that to the next level,” Getzlaf added.

“I was able to have a lot of different mentors and being able to go out and share my experiences and some of the knowledge that I’ve learned over the years I think is pretty valuable to the [Thunder].”
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices