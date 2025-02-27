Winnipeg man arrested, charged in bus assault, cops say

See more sharing options

A Winnipeg bus driver was attacked early Thursday morning near Cavalier Drive and Hamilton Avenue, police say.

Officers were called to the scene around 1 a.m., where they found and arrested a suspect nearby. A search turned up a small utility knife, police said.

Police allege the man had been causing a disturbance on the bus before threatening and physically assaulting the driver — who only had minor injuries from the incident and didn’t need medical care.

A 38-year-old suspect has been charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, possessing a weapon and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

He remains in custody.