Crime

Winnipeg man arrested, charged in bus assault, cops say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 27, 2025 3:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Nothing gets done’: Transit union slams Winnipeg over need for driver protections'
‘Nothing gets done’: Transit union slams Winnipeg over need for driver protections
RELATED: The union representing Winnipeg Transit drivers says the call for better protections for its members is a frustrating one. Iris Dyck reports – Nov 26, 2024
A Winnipeg bus driver was attacked early Thursday morning near Cavalier Drive and Hamilton Avenue, police say.

Officers were called to the scene around 1 a.m., where they found and arrested a suspect nearby. A search turned up a small utility knife, police said.

Police allege the man had been causing a disturbance on the bus before threatening and physically assaulting the driver — who only had minor injuries from the incident and didn’t need medical care.

A 38-year-old suspect has been charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, possessing a weapon and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

He remains in custody.

Click to play video: 'Mother, daughter stabbed by trio of suspects on Winnipeg bus: police'
Mother, daughter stabbed by trio of suspects on Winnipeg bus: police
