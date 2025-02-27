Are Saskatchewan firearm crimes on the decline?

Send this page to someone via email

This week, Statistics Canada released the number of firearm-related violent crimes in Canada, with Saskatchewan ranking the highest amongst all other provinces.

However, the data looks at numbers from 2023. Numbers show there were 127 incidents per population of 100,000 two years ago in Saskatchewan.

Rates in Regina sit at about 79 incidents per 100,000 and 53 incidents per 100,000 in Saskatoon.

Fast forward to 2025 and agencies in Regina and Saskatoon say major strides have been made to improve those stats in recent years.

“You know those numbers are somewhat dated that they are several years ago and we’re happy that we’ve made huge strides in terms of reducing our violent crime numbers over the past two years,” Regina Police deputy chief Lorilee Davies said.

Regina police say they are ramping up staffing, bringing in new officers to increase its police presence in the community, conducting more proactive traffic stops and conducting thorough investigations.

“We know that our numbers from 2024 were down from 2023 and 2025 so far is trending in the right direction,” Davies explained. “I think those are all good signs.”

Regina isn’t the only unit cracking down on firearm-related crime, with Saskatoon sharing they’re also seeing a downward trend.

“Since 2021 our numbers have actually been dropping in relation to violent firearm offences to an array of approximately 20 per cent,” James Oliver, a superintendent with the Saskatoon police said.

“I think that’s a really good news story for us in Saskatoon, but I would agree that the numbers across the province are very much concerning. ”

When asking the provincial government about the Statistics Canada numbers, they say the government “invests annually in provincially funded policing teams aimed at reducing the criminal use of firearms, preventing gang violence, and stopping the smuggling and sale of illegal firearms.”

They said between July and December 2024, the Saskatchewan Trafficking Response team and the Crime Reduction Team seized a total of 67 firearms. In that same time frame the RCMP and Warrant Suppression Team seized 144 firearms in the province.