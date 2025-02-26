Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Tech

Farmers, industry experts descend on Lethbridge as Ag Expo 2025 kicks off

By Justin Sibbet Global News
Posted February 26, 2025 9:38 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Farmers, industry experts descend on Lethbridge as Ag Expo 2025 kicks off'
Farmers, industry experts descend on Lethbridge as Ag Expo 2025 kicks off
WATCH: In the food corridor of southern Alberta, farmers and agriculture industry experts are connecting to diversify partnerships and showcase the technology of tomorrow. Justin Sibbet reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

For over a century, farm and agriculture shows have been bringing farmers together in southern Alberta.

Now, Ag Expo 2025 has officially begun after hours of hard work and dedication from staff.

“This is one of the best days of the year, when Ag Expo kicks off, when you get in here and you see all the hard work that’s gone into make sure that everything is in this building, is lined up and then you see all the great equipment that’s able to be in here. To open the doors, to let the public in and to have everybody here in the whole ag industry under one roof, really is one of the best days of the year,” said Paul Kingsmith, director of community engagement with Lethbridge and District Exhibition.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

While the event is a staple in Lethbridge, this year it’s drawing the attention of companies from all four hemispheres. According to Michael Vas with Vanee Farm Centre, Ag Expo is a perfect opportunity to diversify partnerships.

Story continues below advertisement

“We always take ag expo as a massive opportunity to connect with everybody. Whether they’re local, overseas, out of country, events like this just help build that ag industry and let it grow,” said Vas.

Beyond relationships, the expo is an opportunity for companies to showcase their latest tech.

“We have the world’s first autonomous seeder and weeder. It’s the FarmDroid FD20. This unit runs off RTK GPS and basically plants all the crops and then stays in your fields and weeds it for the rest of the summer,” said Mark Weber, the western Canadian rep for Einbock.

He says autonomous drones will allow productivity to skyrocket.

“With it being autonomous, you get that option to do other jobs while this is out doing the work for you.”

Technology from outside of Canada is also given an opportunity to plant roots during Ag Expo.

Frank Michielsen, a sales and service manager with PGS Equipment says he’s selling a niche combine that is constructed in South America.

“We’re here with our bean combine — it’s a machine built in Brazil. We bring it into Western Canada, we sell it here primarily for the edible beans. It can also be used in peanuts, which you can find down in Georgia area.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ag Expo runs until Friday.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices