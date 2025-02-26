Farmers, industry experts descend on Lethbridge as Ag Expo 2025 kicks off

Send this page to someone via email

For over a century, farm and agriculture shows have been bringing farmers together in southern Alberta.

Now, Ag Expo 2025 has officially begun after hours of hard work and dedication from staff.

“This is one of the best days of the year, when Ag Expo kicks off, when you get in here and you see all the hard work that’s gone into make sure that everything is in this building, is lined up and then you see all the great equipment that’s able to be in here. To open the doors, to let the public in and to have everybody here in the whole ag industry under one roof, really is one of the best days of the year,” said Paul Kingsmith, director of community engagement with Lethbridge and District Exhibition.

While the event is a staple in Lethbridge, this year it’s drawing the attention of companies from all four hemispheres. According to Michael Vas with Vanee Farm Centre, Ag Expo is a perfect opportunity to diversify partnerships.

“We always take ag expo as a massive opportunity to connect with everybody. Whether they’re local, overseas, out of country, events like this just help build that ag industry and let it grow,” said Vas.

Beyond relationships, the expo is an opportunity for companies to showcase their latest tech.

“We have the world’s first autonomous seeder and weeder. It’s the FarmDroid FD20. This unit runs off RTK GPS and basically plants all the crops and then stays in your fields and weeds it for the rest of the summer,” said Mark Weber, the western Canadian rep for Einbock.

He says autonomous drones will allow productivity to skyrocket.

“With it being autonomous, you get that option to do other jobs while this is out doing the work for you.”

Technology from outside of Canada is also given an opportunity to plant roots during Ag Expo.

Frank Michielsen, a sales and service manager with PGS Equipment says he’s selling a niche combine that is constructed in South America.

“We’re here with our bean combine — it’s a machine built in Brazil. We bring it into Western Canada, we sell it here primarily for the edible beans. It can also be used in peanuts, which you can find down in Georgia area.”

Ag Expo runs until Friday.