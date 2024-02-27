2024 Ag Expo in Lethbridge features shiny new toys, trucks, tech

Sustainability is the theme for this year’s Ag Expo in Lethbridge, and science and tech are at the forefront on the showroom floor.

In fact, technology has its own wing of the expo and upon entry to the wing, patrons of the show are greeted by a giant agricultural drone at the Sky Drone Inc. booth.

“These drones are spraying drones and they can do up to 50 acres per hour, depending on your set up and how efficient you want it to run,” explained Lorne Ginn, a sales rep from Sky Drones. “This technology has been in Europe for years and the (United) States as well, but it is quickly picking up speed in Canada now.”

Drone technology has developed in leaps and bounds in recent years, but it’s not the only science behind crops now a days.

There is almost as much science going into seeds as there is going into machines and harvesting.

Aaron Schulz is the operations manager of Trinity Bio Chem. As the spring months begin to slowly turn the gears of the growing season, he believes that his agricultural biochemistry products can make a real impact for his customers.

“One of our programs and data sets shows where a half inch of rain, we had 100 centimetres of penetration with our product on our soil, and right beside it, it only had 20 per cent and only ten per cent went into the ground.” Schulz explained. “The water and filtration, and getting your minerals to migrate into the soil a little bit.”

It’s the largest show of the year at the Lethbridge and District Exhibition Center, besides Aggie Days. Organizers expect thousands to attend the show.

“Well, we’d like to have millions,” joked Dave Fiddler, the senior advisor to the show. “I’d say 10,000 to 11,000 people would be a very successful show.

“We’ve got about 300 exhibiters and we’ve got something for everyone in the ag business, and that’s what this is: an ag and farmer business trade show, farmers doing business with their suppliers and managers.”

According to the Lethbridge and District Exhibition, this show makes good use of the new building.

“We made sure to use every square inch of floor that was cleared by the fire department and code,” explained Paul Kingsmith, director of community engagement for the venue. “This is really a one-of-a-kind show and it’s been going on in some way shape or form for over a century. So it’s core to what we do and its core to the industry: to bring everyone together here and to have a chance to show what is going on in ag.”

Shiny tractors and large pieces of equipment on display are perennial to the show, and new tech was visible everywhere you turn. From all wheel drive electronic work bikes to solar powered equipment, it seems new tech is here to stay.

“What you’re seeing is that the industry is adapting to the needs” said Kingsmith “and when you talk about southern Alberta, we have lots of wind and lots of sun, so we’re an area that sustainable farming makes sense, and using solar and green energies, it’s just a trend that’s taking place across the world and agriculture is no different.”

The show runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., from the Feb. 27 to 29.