Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Innovation Sask to invest over $1M in agricultural tech companies

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted January 20, 2024 7:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Innovation Sask. invests $1 million into Sask tech companies'
Innovation Sask. invests $1 million into Sask tech companies
Four Saskatchewan based tech companies will receive up to a million dollars in funding for tech that assists the province's major industries
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Startups from across the province are aiming to make Saskatchewan a more tech-friendly place, with help from Innovation Sask.

Tech companies whose products can help the province’s core industries, such as agriculture, will receive funding for research and development.

Four companies will be receiving this round of funding, totalling a million dollars.

One of those is Environmental Material Science, which will be receiving almost $380,000 to develop a soil sensor.

“It measures nitrogen, carbon, temperature, soil moisture and it’s all wireless. It goes through the cloud and directly to our servers,” said Steven Mamet, science and data director for the company.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The sensor aims to help farmers get real-time feedback on the status of their fields, aiming to help lower costs and emissions.

Story continues below advertisement

“What we want to do is give them a tool, an easily usable, cheap tool that they can use to optimize their operations,” Mamet said.

The funding will be put towards the project’s broader trials, with hundreds of sensors planned to be deployed across the prairies as early as the summer.

Trending Now

“It’s not just important, it’s absolutely essential to the growth and vitality of our province and where we hold our position on the world stage,” said Tom Boehm, president and CEO of Rayhawk Technologies, a former recipient company of the funding.

The funding is helping Rayhawk develop technology built to autonomously open and close granular-filled railcar lids, emphasizing safety and efficiency in both agriculture and transportation.

Boehm said additional capital can make a difference in pursuing new projects.

“You’ve got that much more power, you feel a lot more confident in what you can do with that money and where you can go with your technology,” Boehm said.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices