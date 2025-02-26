Alberta government says peace officers to tag team with police on fentanyl crackdown

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government says roughly 800 peace officers will team up with 34 police forces across the province to crack down on fentanyl.

It comes following threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has demanded that Canada get tough on fentanyl or face tariffs on Canadian goods.

Officials say the measure comes in response to the province wanting to work with all levels of government to address concerns around fentanyl trafficking and border security.

Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis says the crisis demands immediate action and that having a unified command ensures a co-ordinated team response to combat the illicit drug trade.

Officials say municipalities are to work with police leadership to bring their community peace officer programs under the temporary leadership of police.

The province says it will monitor the effectiveness of these changes in improving public safety to “ensure the best path forward.”

