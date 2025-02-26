Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta government says peace officers to tag team with police on fentanyl crackdown

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 26, 2025 4:42 pm
1 min read
Public Safety Minster Mike Ellis is sworn into cabinet in Edmonton on Friday, June 9, 2023. View image in full screen
Public Safety Minster Mike Ellis is sworn into cabinet in Edmonton on Friday, June 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Alberta government says roughly 800 peace officers will team up with 34 police forces across the province to crack down on fentanyl.

It comes following threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has demanded that Canada get tough on fentanyl or face tariffs on Canadian goods.

Officials say the measure comes in response to the province wanting to work with all levels of government to address concerns around fentanyl trafficking and border security.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis says the crisis demands immediate action and that having a unified command ensures a co-ordinated team response to combat the illicit drug trade.

Officials say municipalities are to work with police leadership to bring their community peace officer programs under the temporary leadership of police.

The province says it will monitor the effectiveness of these changes in improving public safety to “ensure the best path forward.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Calgary police to temporarily take over command of peace officers'
Calgary police to temporarily take over command of peace officers
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices