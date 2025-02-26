Impairment suspected in Burnaby crash when 2 women hit on sidewalk

Send this page to someone via email

The driver of a pickup truck who hit two pedestrians on a Burnaby sidewalk on Tuesday afternoon was suspected to be impaired, RCMP said on Wednesday morning.

At 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Burnaby RCMP frontline officers responded to a collision at North Road and Lougheed Highway.

The motorist reportedly drove up on the sidewalk, hitting a lamp post and two women.

They were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Traffic in the area was snarled for hours while police investigated. The driver remained on the scene. Police confirmed and the cause of the crash is still under investigation but impairment is suspected.