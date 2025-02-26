Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Impairment suspected in Burnaby crash when 2 women hit on sidewalk

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 26, 2025 12:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Burnaby RCMP investigating crash after 2 women hit on sidewalk'
Burnaby RCMP investigating crash after 2 women hit on sidewalk
Burnaby RCMP said two women were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Tuesday afternoon after a truck jumped the sidewalk and hit a pole.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The driver of a pickup truck who hit two pedestrians on a Burnaby sidewalk on Tuesday afternoon was suspected to be impaired, RCMP said on Wednesday morning.

At 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Burnaby RCMP frontline officers responded to a collision at North Road and Lougheed Highway.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The motorist reportedly drove up on the sidewalk, hitting a lamp post and two women.

They were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Traffic in the area was snarled for hours while police investigated. The driver remained on the scene. Police confirmed and the cause of the crash is still under investigation but impairment is suspected.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices