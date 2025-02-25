Menu

Politics

Alberta refining licensing requirements for addiction treatment providers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 25, 2025 7:37 pm
1 min read
Lead registered nurse Katrina Stephenson shows how injection will work at at the supervised consumption site at Boyle Street Community Services (10116-105 Ave.) in downtown Edmonton. Stephenson worked at the safe injection site in Vancouver from 2010 to 2013, and will be supervising the location in Edmonton where people can carry out safer injection of drug under the watch of medical professioals. March 22, 2018. View image in full screen
Lead registered nurse Katrina Stephenson shows how injection will work at at the supervised consumption site at Boyle Street Community Services (10116-105 Ave.) in downtown Edmonton. Stephenson worked at the safe injection site in Vancouver from 2010 to 2013, and will be supervising the location in Edmonton where people can carry out safer injection of drug under the watch of medical professioals. March 22, 2018. Kendra Slugoski, Global News
The Alberta government plans to change and refine provincial licensing requirements for addictions services and treatment.

The Mental Health Services Protection Act tabled Tuesday in the Legislature will define three types of bed-based addiction treatment services, including withdrawal management and intensive treatment.

Services for bed-based addiction treatment, narcotic transition, drug consumption and psychedelic drug treatment are currently licensed under the act, the province said.

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Dan Williams said each service will have specific licensing requirements that service providers must follow if the bill is passed.

He says moving away from the province’s current one-size-fits-all approach to licensing will allow the government to address complex situations.

The government said the legislation would also give the minister the ability to exempt specific people or service providers from the requirements in certain cases, “such as for medical reasons, scientific research, or when there’s a clear public benefit.”

Williams said the bill would also change the name of supervised consumption services to drug consumption services.

If passed, the province said the amendments would come into effect in fall 2025.

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News

© 2025 The Canadian Press

