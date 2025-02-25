E. coli concerns prompt cheese recall in several Canadian provinces

Some cheeses are being recalled in several Canadian provinces over concerns about potential E. coli contamination.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued the recall alert on Friday for Morbier de Scey and Raclette de Scey cheeses.
The affected products were sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Quebec and possibly other provinces and territories.
The recall includes cheeses by the brand Jean Perrin and others that may have been sold by various retailers “with or without a label that may not bear the same brand, product name or best before date,” the CFIA said.
“The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible pathogenic E. coli contamination,” the agency said.
So far, no illnesses have been reported related to the recalled cheeses.
The CFIA said a food safety investigation is being conducted that could lead to other products being pulled off shelves.
The agency is advising Canadians not to consume the recalled products and to discard or return them to the location where they were bought.
E. coli infections are caused by E. coli bacteria, which can be spread through contact with infected people or animals, or contaminated surfaces, foods or liquids, according to Health Canada.
Food contaminated with E. coli may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, the CFIA says.
Symptoms of E. coli illness include nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, watery or bloody diarrhea and in severe cases, seizures or strokes, kidney damage and even death.
