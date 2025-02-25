Ontario election 2025: Here’s where the leaders will be on Tuesday, Feb. 25

See more sharing options

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Tuesday, Feb. 25:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Ottawa: Ford will have a press conference at 9:15 a.m. before going to meet workers in the Manotick area and making a stop in Stittsville.

Mississauga: Ford will meet with union members.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

London: Stiles will start the day with a press conference at 10:30 a.m..

Waterloo: She’ll visit supportive housing at 2 p.m.

Cambridge: Stiles is making a campaign stop in Cambridge to meet with education workers.

Toronto: Her last event is a rally in the Scarborough area.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie

Toronto: Crombie will spend the day in Toronto, starting with an announcement at 10:30 a.m. followed by stops at businesses in the Scarborough area.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Hunstville: Schreiner will spend a second consecutive day in Ontario’s cottage country. He’ll have a news conference at 11 a.m. followed by meetings with health-care stakeholders. Then, in the evening, he’s hosting a virtual town hall with Parry Sound-Muskoka residents.