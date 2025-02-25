Blood Tribe and Lethbridge partner to enhance fire dispatch services

Send this page to someone via email

In a significant step toward improving emergency services, Blood Tribe Emergency Services has partnered with Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services to transition fire dispatch operations to the Public Safety Communication Centre.

This move builds on years of collaboration between the two organizations, ensuring that firefighters receive vital information quickly and efficiently during emergencies.

Fire Chief Travis Coleman highlighted that the transition aligns with ongoing initiatives, including a new addressing system that will provide precise location data for every home and business on the Blood Tribe.

Lethbridge fire Deputy Chief Kevin McKeown emphasized that the PSCC’s advanced technology will further enhance emergency response capabilities. Leaders from both organizations agree that this partnership is a crucial step in ensuring the long-term safety and well-being of the Blood Tribe community.

Watch the video above for the full story.