NDP’s Jagmeet Singh says he’s ‘absolutely’ right person to lead party

Jagmeet Singh says he’s “absolutely” the right person to lead New Democrats into the next election despite the party’s drop in support.

A recent Leger poll suggests the NDP stands at just 14 per cent — and that its support would drop to 12 per cent with Mark Carney as Liberal leader.

Recent polling by Ipsos for Global News shows similar numbers, with the NDP sitting at 16 per cent.

Singh says both the Liberals and Conservatives are proposing cuts to federal spending and he suggests that could include health and dental care programs.

1:32 Singh claims Trump wants to privatize Canada’s healthcare as 51st state

He says U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated calls to make Canada the 51st state also pose a threat to the country’s universal health care system.

And he says he will “fight like hell” to defend public health care.

As of Feb. 14, the NDP has nominated 140 candidates in 343 ridings for the upcoming federal election, which could begin as early as mid-March.