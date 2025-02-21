Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Rob Lantz sworn in as Prince Edward Island’s next premier, replacing Dennis King

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 21, 2025 12:51 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Why did Dennis King resign as P.E.I. premier?'
Why did Dennis King resign as P.E.I. premier?
In a surprise announcement, Dennis King says he's resigning as premier of Prince Edward Island and leader of the province's Progressive Conservative party. Heidi Petracek reports on King's emotional farewell news conference, and what's behind his decision to step down.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Rob Lantz was sworn in on Friday as the 34th premier of Prince Edward Island, taking over from Dennis King, who resigned earlier in the day after leading the province since 2019.

Lantz had been education minister in King’s Progressive Conservative government. Speaking after his swearing-in ceremony, Lantz said his role is to serve not only as leader but also as a listener and problem solver.

“Public service is never easy, believe me, folks, it is not,” he said at the official residence of Lt.-Gov. Dr. Wassim Salamoun. “But it always matters, and we do our best every day.”

He served briefly as party leader in 2015 but resigned after failing to win the election that year; he was first elected to the legislature in 2023.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In his resignation announcement on Thursday, King said the public nature of the job and a steady stream of crises that hit the Island took a toll. During King’s tenure the province was hit with two post-tropical storms — Dorian and Fiona — the COVID-19 pandemic, and the outbreak of potato wart in 2021 that halted shipments of the lucrative crop to the United States for several months.

Story continues below advertisement

Now there is a threat of U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods, which if imposed will result in economic disruption. Lantz acknowledged that the road ahead has many challenges.

“Our province is growing, but everything we’ve accomplished is under threat,” Lantz said. “Despite that, our communities are coming together in ways that inspire hope and optimism.”

Trending Now

The Tories were re-elected in 2023, forming a majority and currently holding 20 of the 27 seats in the legislature.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Lantz and thanked King for his service to the province over the last six years.

“We will work together to protect our workers, create good-paying jobs, grow the economy, and put Canadians at the forefront of every opportunity,” Trudeau said in a statement about the new premier. “This includes breaking down barriers between provinces and territories and making progress on other priorities of Islanders and all Canadians – from health care, to affordability, to climate action.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices