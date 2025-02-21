Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ozempic, Wegovy shortages are resolved in the U.S.: FDA

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 21, 2025 12:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'High demand causes shortage for diabetes drug'
High demand causes shortage for diabetes drug
RELATED: High demand causes shortage for diabetes drug – Oct 20, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Shortages of Ozempic and Wegovy that have been in place for more than two years have been resolved, as supplies of the popular diabetes and obesity treatments continue to improve, federal regulators said Friday.

The drugmaker Novo Nordisk can meet present and future demand in the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration said. But patients may still see some supply disruptions as the medications move from the manufacturer to distributors and then to pharmacies.

The injectable drugs have been in shortage since 2022.

Click to play video: 'Ozempic can lower chances of multiple health conditions but comes with risks, study finds'
Ozempic can lower chances of multiple health conditions but comes with risks, study finds

In December, the FDA declared that shortages of treatments Zepbound and Mounjaro from another drugmaker, Eli Lilly and Co., also had been resolved. Zepbound is approved to treat obesity and Mounjaro is approved for diabetes. They use the same active ingredient, tirzepatide.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The U.S. notice of resolution comes almost two months after Canada, which had also been experiencing shortages of Ozempic and similar weight-loss drugs, said on Jan. 27 that its supply had stabilized.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Ozempic and Wegovy are available across Canada, and we do not anticipate any future shortages at this time,” a spokesperson for Novo Nordisk Canada said in a statement.

Ozempic, for diabetes, and Wegovy, for weight loss, use the active ingredient semaglutide.

All four drugs are part of a GLP-1 class of treatments that has shown unprecedented results for helping people shed weight by decreasing appetite and boosting feelings of fullness.

Sales have soared for the drugs in recent years. But the shortages have made access to these drugs challenging for many patients as the drugmakers have raced to increase production.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices