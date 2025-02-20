Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina trailer park residents worried after eviction notices served

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted February 20, 2025 7:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Glen Elm Trailer Evictions'
Glen Elm Trailer Evictions
WATCH: Some residents at Glen Elm Trailer Park are being evicted due to failed water and sewer pipes. Other residents are worried that they're next.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Many residents of Glen Elm Trailer Court in Regina are now worried for their future after some residents received eviction notices due to failed water and sewer pipes.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To add to their anxiety, the court also sent out letters saying it will no longer accept new leases — meaning if someone moved out of a lot, it will not be repurposed.

Trending Now

To safeguard their mobile homes, the residents have created a community association to find solutions.

Global News’ Katherine Ludwig has more details in the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices