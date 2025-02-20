Regina trailer park residents worried after eviction notices served

Send this page to someone via email

Many residents of Glen Elm Trailer Court in Regina are now worried for their future after some residents received eviction notices due to failed water and sewer pipes.

To add to their anxiety, the court also sent out letters saying it will no longer accept new leases — meaning if someone moved out of a lot, it will not be repurposed.

To safeguard their mobile homes, the residents have created a community association to find solutions.

