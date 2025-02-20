Brandon man arrested after blowtorch incident, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A Brandon, Man., man was arrested Wednesday night after an incident involving a blowtorch, police said.

Officers were called to a scene on Braecrest Drive just before 8:40 p.m., where they found an injured woman with scratches and bruises, who was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said the victim, 28, was assaulted throughout the day, including being chased with a lit blowtorch.

A 37-year-old man was charged with assault with a weapon and failing to comply with a release order. While he was being arrested, police said an article of clothing connected him to another incident, which led to a mischief charge.