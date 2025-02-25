Ontario election 2025: York-Simcoe

Send this page to someone via email

York-Simcoe is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Caroline Mulroney who first took office in 2018. Mulroney collected 20,789 votes, winning 56.76 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent York-Simcoe in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Caroline Mulroney (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Justin Graham Ontario Liberal Party: Fatima Chaudhry Green Party of Ontario: Jennifer Baron Ontario Moderate Party: Franco Colavecchia Libertarian: Sean Conroy New Blue Party of Ontario: Brent Fellman Ontario Party: Alana Hollander