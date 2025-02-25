Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: York-Simcoe

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:35 pm
1 min read
York-Simcoe is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Caroline Mulroney who first took office in 2018. Mulroney collected 20,789 votes, winning 56.76 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent York-Simcoe in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Caroline Mulroney (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Justin Graham

Ontario Liberal Party: Fatima Chaudhry

Green Party of Ontario: Jennifer Baron

Ontario Moderate Party: Franco Colavecchia

Libertarian: Sean Conroy

New Blue Party of Ontario: Brent Fellman

Ontario Party: Alana Hollander

