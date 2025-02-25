Ontario election 2025: Windsor-Tecumseh

Windsor-Tecumseh is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Andrew Dowie who first took office in 2022. Dowie collected 17,692 votes, winning 45.89 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Windsor-Tecumseh in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Andrew Dowie (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Gemma Grey-Hall
Ontario Liberal Party: Connor Logan
Green Party of Ontario: Roxanne Tellier
Communist: Kyle Ford
Ontario Party: Steven Gifford
New Blue Party of Ontario: Sophia Sevo
