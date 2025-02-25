Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2025: Windsor-Tecumseh

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:35 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Andrew Dowie
    Andrew Dowie
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Gemma Grey-Hall
    Gemma Grey-Hall
    Ontario NDP
  • Connor Logan
    Connor Logan
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Roxanne Tellier
    Roxanne Tellier
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Kyle Ford
    Kyle Ford
    Communist
  • Steven Gifford
    Steven Gifford
    Ontario Party
  • Sophia Sevo
    Sophia Sevo
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Windsor-Tecumseh is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Andrew Dowie who first took office in 2022. Dowie collected 17,692 votes, winning 45.89 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Windsor-Tecumseh in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Andrew Dowie (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Gemma Grey-Hall

Ontario Liberal Party: Connor Logan

Green Party of Ontario: Roxanne Tellier

Communist: Kyle Ford

Ontario Party: Steven Gifford

New Blue Party of Ontario: Sophia Sevo

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices