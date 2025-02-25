Ontario election 2025: Windsor-Tecumseh

Send this page to someone via email

Windsor-Tecumseh is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Andrew Dowie who first took office in 2022. Dowie collected 17,692 votes, winning 45.89 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Windsor-Tecumseh in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Andrew Dowie (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Gemma Grey-Hall Ontario Liberal Party: Connor Logan Green Party of Ontario: Roxanne Tellier Communist: Kyle Ford Ontario Party: Steven Gifford New Blue Party of Ontario: Sophia Sevo