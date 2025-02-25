Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2025: Whitby

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:35 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Lorne Coe
    Lorne Coe
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Jamie Nye
    Jamie Nye
    Ontario NDP
  • Roger Gordon
    Roger Gordon
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Steven Toman
    Steven Toman
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Ralph Blank
    Ralph Blank
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Whitby is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Lorne Coe who first took office in 2016. Coe collected 21,840 votes, winning 47.37 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Whitby in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Lorne Coe (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Jamie Nye

Ontario Liberal Party: Roger Gordon

Green Party of Ontario: Steven Toman

New Blue Party of Ontario: Ralph Blank

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices