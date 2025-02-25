Ontario election 2025: Whitby

Send this page to someone via email

Whitby is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Lorne Coe who first took office in 2016. Coe collected 21,840 votes, winning 47.37 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Whitby in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Lorne Coe (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Jamie Nye Ontario Liberal Party: Roger Gordon Green Party of Ontario: Steven Toman New Blue Party of Ontario: Ralph Blank