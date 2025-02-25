Ontario election 2025: Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Catherine Fife who first took office in 2012. Fife collected 20,615 votes, winning 45.89 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Waterloo in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Catherine Fife (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Peter Turkington Ontario Liberal Party: Clayton Moore Green Party of Ontario: Shefaza Esmail New Blue Party of Ontario: Suja Biber Electoral Reform: Peter House Ontario Party: Chris Martin Libertarian: James Schulz