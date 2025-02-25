Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Waterloo

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:35 pm
1 min read
Waterloo is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Catherine Fife who first took office in 2012. Fife collected 20,615 votes, winning 45.89 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Waterloo in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Catherine Fife (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Peter Turkington

Ontario Liberal Party: Clayton Moore

Green Party of Ontario: Shefaza Esmail

New Blue Party of Ontario: Suja Biber

Electoral Reform: Peter House

Ontario Party: Chris Martin

Libertarian: James Schulz

