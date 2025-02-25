Ontario election 2025: Thunder Bay-Atikokan

Send this page to someone via email

Thunder Bay-Atikokan is a provincial riding located in Northern Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Kevin Holland who first took office in 2022. Holland collected 9,657 votes, winning 36.31 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Thunder Bay-Atikokan in Northern Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Kevin Holland (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Judith Monteith-Farrell Ontario Liberal Party: Stephen Margarit Green Party of Ontario: Eric Arner Northern Ontario Party: K.C. Jones New Blue Party of Ontario: Martin Tempelman