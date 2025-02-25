Ontario election 2025: Sudbury

Send this page to someone via email

Sudbury is a provincial riding located in Northern Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Jamie West who first took office in 2018. West collected 12,013 votes, winning 40.85 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Sudbury in Northern Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Jamie West (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Max Massimiliano Ontario Liberal Party: Rashid Mukhtar Choudhry Green Party of Ontario: David Robinson New Blue Party of Ontario: Brady Legault Independent: David Popescu