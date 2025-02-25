Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Simcoe North

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:36 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Jill Dunlop
    Jill Dunlop
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Jordi Malcolm
    Jordi Malcolm
    Ontario NDP
  • Walter Alvarez-Bardales
    Walter Alvarez-Bardales
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Christopher Carr
    Christopher Carr
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Dave Brunelle
    Dave Brunelle
    New Blue Party of Ontario
  • William Joslin
    William Joslin
    Libertarian
Simcoe north is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Jill Dunlop who first took office in 2018. Dunlop collected 23,041 votes, winning 49.8 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Simcoe North in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Jill Dunlop (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Jordi Malcolm

Ontario Liberal Party: Walter Alvarez-Bardales

Green Party of Ontario: Christopher Carr

New Blue Party of Ontario: Dave Brunelle

Libertarian: William Joslin

