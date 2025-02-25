Ontario election 2025: Simcoe North

Send this page to someone via email

Simcoe north is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Jill Dunlop who first took office in 2018. Dunlop collected 23,041 votes, winning 49.8 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Simcoe North in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Jill Dunlop (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Jordi Malcolm Ontario Liberal Party: Walter Alvarez-Bardales Green Party of Ontario: Christopher Carr New Blue Party of Ontario: Dave Brunelle Libertarian: William Joslin