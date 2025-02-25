Menu

Ontario election 2025: Simcoe-Grey

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:36 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Brian Saunderson
    Brian Saunderson
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Benten Tinkler
    Benten Tinkler
    Ontario NDP
  • Ted Crysler
    Ted Crysler
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Allan Kuhn
    Allan Kuhn
    Green Party of Ontario
  • David Ghobrial
    David Ghobrial
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Simcoe-Grey is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Brian Saunderson who first took office in 2022. Saunderson collected 27,067 votes, winning 51.18 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Simcoe-Grey in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Brian Saunderson (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Benten Tinkler

Ontario Liberal Party: Ted Crysler

Green Party of Ontario: Allan Kuhn

New Blue Party of Ontario: David Ghobrial

