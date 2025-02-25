Ontario election 2025: Simcoe-Grey

Simcoe-Grey is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Brian Saunderson who first took office in 2022. Saunderson collected 27,067 votes, winning 51.18 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Simcoe-Grey in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Brian Saunderson (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Benten Tinkler
Ontario Liberal Party: Ted Crysler
Green Party of Ontario: Allan Kuhn
New Blue Party of Ontario: David Ghobrial
