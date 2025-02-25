Ontario election 2025: Scarborough-Rouge Park

Scarborough-Rouge Park is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Vijay Thanigasalam who first took office in 2018. Thanigasalam collected 15,989 votes, winning 45.28 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Scarborough-Rouge Park in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Vijay Thanigasalam (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Hibah Sidat
Ontario Liberal Party: Morris Beckford
Green Party of Ontario: Victoria Jewt
None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Timothy James
Communist: Wai Kiat Tang
