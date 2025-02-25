Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Scarborough-Guildwood

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:36 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Andrea Hazell
    Andrea Hazell
    Ontario Liberal Party
    Incumbent
  • Jude Aloysius
    Jude Aloysius
    PC Party of Ontario
  • Christian Keay
    Christian Keay
    Ontario NDP
  • Tara McMahon
    Tara McMahon
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Kingsley Cato
    Kingsley Cato
    Independent
  • Kevin Clarke
    Kevin Clarke
    Independent
  • Anthony Internicola
    Anthony Internicola
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Scarborough-Guildwood is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario Liberal Party MPP Andrea Hazell who first took office in 2023. Hazell collected 13,405 votes, winning 46.31 per cent of the vote in the 2023 Ontario provincial by-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Scarborough-Guildwood in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario Liberal Party: Andrea Hazell (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Jude Aloysius

Ontario NDP: Christian Keay

Green Party of Ontario: Tara McMahon

Independent: Kingsley Cato

Independent: Kevin Clarke

New Blue Party of Ontario: Anthony Internicola

