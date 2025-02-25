Ontario election 2025: Scarborough-Guildwood

Scarborough-Guildwood is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario Liberal Party MPP Andrea Hazell who first took office in 2023. Hazell collected 13,405 votes, winning 46.31 per cent of the vote in the 2023 Ontario provincial by-election.
Voters will decide who will represent Scarborough-Guildwood in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Ontario Liberal Party: Andrea Hazell (Incumbent)
PC Party of Ontario: Jude Aloysius
Ontario NDP: Christian Keay
Green Party of Ontario: Tara McMahon
Independent: Kingsley Cato
Independent: Kevin Clarke
New Blue Party of Ontario: Anthony Internicola
