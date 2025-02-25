Ontario election 2025: Scarborough Centre

Scarborough centre is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP David Smith who first took office in 2022. Smith collected 11,471 votes, winning 35.99 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Scarborough Centre in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: David Smith (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Sonali Chakraborti
Ontario Liberal Party: Mazhar Shafiq
Green Party of Ontario: Dean Boulding
New Blue Party of Ontario: Gus Prokos
Ontario Centris: Haseeb Qureshi
