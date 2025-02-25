Ontario election 2025: Scarborough Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Scarborough centre is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP David Smith who first took office in 2022. Smith collected 11,471 votes, winning 35.99 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Scarborough Centre in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: David Smith (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Sonali Chakraborti Ontario Liberal Party: Mazhar Shafiq Green Party of Ontario: Dean Boulding New Blue Party of Ontario: Gus Prokos Ontario Centris: Haseeb Qureshi