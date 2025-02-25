Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Scarborough Centre

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:36 pm
1 min read
Scarborough centre is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP David Smith who first took office in 2022. Smith collected 11,471 votes, winning 35.99 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Scarborough Centre in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: David Smith (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Sonali Chakraborti

Ontario Liberal Party: Mazhar Shafiq

Green Party of Ontario: Dean Boulding

New Blue Party of Ontario: Gus Prokos

Ontario Centris: Haseeb Qureshi

