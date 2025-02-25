Ontario election 2025: Scarborough-Agincourt

Scarborough-Agincourt is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Aris Babikian who first took office in 2018. Babikian collected 14,040 votes, winning 49.03 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Scarborough-Agincourt in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Aris Babikian (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Francesca Policarpio
Ontario Liberal Party: Peter Yuen
Green Party of Ontario: Stephanie Leblanc
Ontario Party: Donahue Morgan
New Blue Party of Ontario: Johan Yogaretnam
