Canada

Ontario election 2025: Scarborough-Agincourt

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:36 pm
1 min read
Scarborough-Agincourt is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Aris Babikian who first took office in 2018. Babikian collected 14,040 votes, winning 49.03 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Scarborough-Agincourt in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Aris Babikian (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Francesca Policarpio

Ontario Liberal Party: Peter Yuen

Green Party of Ontario: Stephanie Leblanc

Ontario Party: Donahue Morgan

New Blue Party of Ontario: Johan Yogaretnam

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

