Ontario election 2025: Sarnia-Lambton

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:36 pm
Registered candidates
  • Bob Bailey
    Bob Bailey
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Candace Young
    Candace Young
    Ontario NDP
  • Rachel Willsie
    Rachel Willsie
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Pamela Reid
    Pamela Reid
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Keith Benn
    Keith Benn
    New Blue Party of Ontario
  • Jacques Boudreau
    Jacques Boudreau
    Libertarian
  • Nathan Colquhoun
    Nathan Colquhoun
    Independent
  • Mark Lamore
    Mark Lamore
    Ontario Party
  • Tom Stoukas
    Tom Stoukas
    Populist Party of Ontario
Sarnia-Lambton is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Bob Bailey who first took office in 2007. Bailey collected 21,184 votes, winning 52.72 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Sarnia-Lambton in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Bob Bailey (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Candace Young

Ontario Liberal Party: Rachel Willsie

Green Party of Ontario: Pamela Reid

New Blue Party of Ontario: Keith Benn

Libertarian: Jacques Boudreau

Independent: Nathan Colquhoun

Ontario Party: Mark Lamore

Populist Party of Ontario: Tom Stoukas

