Ontario election 2025: Sarnia-Lambton

Send this page to someone via email

Sarnia-Lambton is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Bob Bailey who first took office in 2007. Bailey collected 21,184 votes, winning 52.72 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Sarnia-Lambton in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Bob Bailey (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Candace Young Ontario Liberal Party: Rachel Willsie Green Party of Ontario: Pamela Reid New Blue Party of Ontario: Keith Benn Libertarian: Jacques Boudreau Independent: Nathan Colquhoun Ontario Party: Mark Lamore Populist Party of Ontario: Tom Stoukas