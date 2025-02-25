Ontario election 2025: Oxford

Send this page to someone via email

Oxford is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Ernie Hardeman who first took office in 1995. Hardeman collected 22,166 votes, winning 50.01 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Oxford in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Ernie Hardeman (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Khadijah Haliru Ontario Liberal Party: Bernia Martin Green Party of Ontario: Colton Kaufman New Blue Party of Ontario: Peter Beimers Ontario Party: Colton Kaufman Libertarian: Henryk Szymczyszyn