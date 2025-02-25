Ontario election 2025: Oxford

Oxford is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Ernie Hardeman who first took office in 1995. Hardeman collected 22,166 votes, winning 50.01 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Oxford in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Ernie Hardeman (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Khadijah Haliru
Ontario Liberal Party: Bernia Martin
Green Party of Ontario: Colton Kaufman
New Blue Party of Ontario: Peter Beimers
Ontario Party: Colton Kaufman
Libertarian: Henryk Szymczyszyn
Comments