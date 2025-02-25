Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2025: Oxford

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:37 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Ernie Hardeman
    Ernie Hardeman
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Khadijah Haliru
    Khadijah Haliru
    Ontario NDP
  • Bernia Martin
    Bernia Martin
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Colton Kaufman
    Colton Kaufman
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Peter Beimers
    Peter Beimers
    New Blue Party of Ontario
  • Colton Kaufman
    Colton Kaufman
    Ontario Party
  • Henryk Szymczyszyn
    Henryk Szymczyszyn
    Libertarian
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Oxford is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Ernie Hardeman who first took office in 1995. Hardeman collected 22,166 votes, winning 50.01 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Oxford in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Ernie Hardeman (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Khadijah Haliru

Ontario Liberal Party: Bernia Martin

Green Party of Ontario: Colton Kaufman

New Blue Party of Ontario: Peter Beimers

Ontario Party: Colton Kaufman

Libertarian: Henryk Szymczyszyn

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices