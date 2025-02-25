Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2025: Ottawa South

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:37 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • John Fraser
    John Fraser
    Ontario Liberal Party
    Incumbent
  • Jan Gao
    Jan Gao
    PC Party of Ontario
  • Morgan Gay
    Morgan Gay
    Ontario NDP
  • Nira Dookeran
    Nira Dookeran
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Alex Perrier
    Alex Perrier
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ottawa south is a provincial riding located in Ottawa. This riding is currently represented by Ontario Liberal Party MPP John Fraser who first took office in 2013. Fraser collected 18,282 votes, winning 45.14 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Ottawa South in Ottawa during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario Liberal Party: John Fraser (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Jan Gao

Ontario NDP: Morgan Gay

Green Party of Ontario: Nira Dookeran

New Blue Party of Ontario: Alex Perrier

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices