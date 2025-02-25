Ontario election 2025: Ottawa South

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa south is a provincial riding located in Ottawa. This riding is currently represented by Ontario Liberal Party MPP John Fraser who first took office in 2013. Fraser collected 18,282 votes, winning 45.14 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Ottawa South in Ottawa during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario Liberal Party: John Fraser (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Jan Gao Ontario NDP: Morgan Gay Green Party of Ontario: Nira Dookeran New Blue Party of Ontario: Alex Perrier